Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will post $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,375. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.