Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $20.12

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,721. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,540,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

