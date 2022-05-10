Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT at $243.93

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.36.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.99. 65,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

