Brokerages Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $152.60

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $93,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after buying an additional 518,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $55,500,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $58.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 487,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

