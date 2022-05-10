Brokerages Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) PT at $14.80

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eneti by 304.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 39,804 shares during the period.

Shares of Eneti stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 298,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eneti will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.01%.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.