Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price at C$15.79

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Insiders have bought 5,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,520 in the last ninety days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,381. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.14.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

