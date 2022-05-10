Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 656.60

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.10).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($6.90) to GBX 568 ($7.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.45) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of INF traded down GBX 24.20 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 543.60 ($6.70). The company had a trading volume of 2,073,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 584.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 553.98. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 628 ($7.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54.

In other Informa news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($199,778.50). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($51,604.51).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

