Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Price Target at $28.25

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

MAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of MAX stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 400,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

