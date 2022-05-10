Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Price Target at $1,136.67

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of National Grid stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 455,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. National Grid has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About National Grid (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
