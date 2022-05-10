Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Price Target at $1,136.67

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of National Grid stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 455,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. National Grid has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Grid by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

