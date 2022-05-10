Brokerages Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT at 14.55

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 14.37.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

OTLY stock traded down 0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching 2.95. 8,624,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.29. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.82 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.