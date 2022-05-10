Brokerages Set Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) PT at $52.14

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,449 shares of company stock worth $44,639,703 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 30,186,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,704,570. Snap has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

