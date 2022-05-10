Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Price Target at $507.80

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $504.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TDY traded down $8.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $399.00. The company had a trading volume of 466,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

