Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $42.83

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 93.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $18.55. 1,307,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,734. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.84. Upwork has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.