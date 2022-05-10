Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $76.40

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. 45,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,471. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 111.35%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.