Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 53,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 361,034 shares.The stock last traded at $14.43 and had previously closed at $14.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

