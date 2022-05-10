Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $80.10. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,943. Brunswick has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.86.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brunswick by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brunswick by 2,072.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

