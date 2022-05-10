Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $7.58 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,868 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

