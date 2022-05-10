BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.61. BuzzFeed shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 1,383 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,995,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

