C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $51.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $376.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

