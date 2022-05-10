Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,751.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE CABO traded down $13.55 on Monday, hitting $1,113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 95,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,398. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,084.53 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,404.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,573.94.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

