Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Courtney Mather Buys 16,000 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. 5,319,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.