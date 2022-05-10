CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00520686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00100875 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,226.40 or 2.04952490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

