California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,587 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $72,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,167 shares of company stock worth $58,845,861 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $252.72 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

