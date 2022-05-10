California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Tractor Supply worth $68,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

