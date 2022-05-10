California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $65,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

