California Public Employees Retirement System Has $84.05 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Cintas worth $84,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $374.23 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

