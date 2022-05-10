California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $76,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,106 shares of company stock worth $30,703,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

AMP stock opened at $259.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.