California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of HubSpot worth $64,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $2,333,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 84.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,209,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $332.91 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

