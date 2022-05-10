California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of CBRE Group worth $82,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.