California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,639 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Twilio worth $85,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $118,167,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3,447.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,761,000 after purchasing an additional 379,223 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.27.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

