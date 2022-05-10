California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 75,378 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,378 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $74,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

CTVA opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

