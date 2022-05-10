California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,799 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of First Republic Bank worth $79,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.56 and a 200-day moving average of $184.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $142.32 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

