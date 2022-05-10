California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,821 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Equifax worth $76,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.65. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.97 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

