California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,935 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Trade Desk worth $86,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.61.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

