Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,739. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.72.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.08. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,015,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

