Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.86.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day moving average is $165.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $119.44 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

