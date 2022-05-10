Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.64.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$27.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a PE ratio of -105.12. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$19.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$931,900.32. Insiders sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 in the last 90 days.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

