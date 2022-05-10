Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 20,600 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,552,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,023,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,509,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 479,289 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

VRRM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,450. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

