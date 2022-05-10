Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,139,000 after buying an additional 347,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

