Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.69. 9,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,787. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.02.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

