Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 6,871 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $21,102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 in the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,920. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

