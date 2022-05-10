Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $754,000 Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSII. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

