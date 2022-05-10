Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 42,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.96 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

