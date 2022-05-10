Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 2,450 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,495,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 85,580 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.48. 8,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,778. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

