Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 7,350 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after buying an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,328,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.18. 17,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,515. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

