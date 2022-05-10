Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 750 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avnet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.18. 12,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Avnet Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.