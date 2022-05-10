Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 8,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $938.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

