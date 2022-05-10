Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $798,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMF traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,293. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

