Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.16. 3,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Camtek has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

