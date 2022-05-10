Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 3%

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.25 and last traded at C$36.25. Approximately 2,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of C$756.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

