Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 3%

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$36.25 and last traded at C$36.25. Approximately 2,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.39.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of C$756.21 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97.
About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)
